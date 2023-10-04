Africa: Wamba Hat-Trick Fires Belouizdad Into TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Group Stage

A dramatic late hat-trick from Leonel Wamba fired CR Belouizdad to a 3-1 second leg victory over Bo Rangers and sealed their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stage.

The Algerian side overturned a first-half 1-0 deficit to triumph 6-2 on aggregate against the Sierra Leonean club in a thrilling finale.

The three-goal blitz from 22-year-old Wamba overturned the early away lead and clinched the aggregate victory for Belouizdad.

Bo Rangers had silenced the home crowd by taking a surprise 10th minute lead through Santigie Sesay, who lobbed Algerian debutant keeper Raïs M'Bolhi.

But Belouizdad, who won the first leg 3-1, turned the tie around in dramatic style late on at the Miloud Hedfi Stadium in Oran.

The Algerians eventually made their dominance count in a goal-laden final fifteen minutes to turn the tie on its head.

The comeback began when Wamba converted a 60th minute penalty after Azzi was fouled in the area.

The 22-year-old Cameroonian then clinched qualification in stunning fashion, netting two more goals in the space of just four minutes.

Wamba's quickfire double on 86 and 90 minutes completed his hat-trick and sealed a 6-2 overall win for the jubilant Algerians.

It marks the fourth consecutive Champions League group stage appearance for Belouizdad since 2020/21 season as they join the likes of Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns.