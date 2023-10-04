Egypt: Sweilam - Water File Top Priority for Egyptian State

Water Resources and Irrigationi Minister Hani Sweilam said the water file represents a top priority for the Egyptian state.

He made the remarks Sunday night during a session on food and water security within the framework of the second day of Homeland Story..Vision and Achievement Conference which is attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

He highlighted Egypt's cooperation with Nile Basin and African countries, referring to Egypt's cooperation with Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania to establish dams.

He added that Egypt dug 340 water wells in Nile Basin countries in addition to establishing a large number of solar-powered water stations.

Irrigation Minister Sweilam said Egypt established forecasting centers in Congo and South Sudan in addition to training thousands of Africans.

The volume of Egypt's cooperation with Nile Basin countries hit over dlrs 100 million over the past nine years.

He added that billions of pounds were spent for over 2,300 projects on the Nile banks.

He referred to establishing modern barrages, including New Assiut barrage at EGP 6.5 billion and New Dariout barrage at EGP 1.2 billion.

He added that the water network cost hit EGP 170 billion until now, referring also to lining and upgrading canals.

As for restoring Siwa Oasis, he said the state spent EGP 2 billion under the first two stages of upgrading the oasis to restore its agricultural potentials.