Angola/Egypt: African Cup - 1º De Agosto Beat Al Ahly

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto beat Egypt's Al Ahly 29-28 on Monday in the third round of the 44th edition of the Africa Women's Handball Championship for Clubs Champions Taking place in Brazzaville, Congo.

With this result, the African champions finished unbeaten the group stage at the top of group A with six points in three matches and fwill meet the last-placed of group B.

The other Angolan team, Petro de Luanda, the most crowned team in Africa with 19 trophies lifted so far, beat Congo's DGSP 35-24.

WR/VAB/MRA/AMP