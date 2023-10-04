Angola/Egypt: African Cup - 1º De Agosto Beat Al Ahly

2 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto beat Egypt's Al Ahly 29-28 on Monday in the third round of the 44th edition of the Africa Women's Handball Championship for Clubs Champions Taking place in Brazzaville, Congo.

With this result, the African champions finished unbeaten the group stage at the top of group A with six points in three matches and fwill meet the last-placed of group B.

The other Angolan team, Petro de Luanda, the most crowned team in Africa with 19 trophies lifted so far, beat Congo's DGSP 35-24.

WR/VAB/MRA/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.