Egypt: Nitrogen Fertilizer Production Complex in Ain Sokhna

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated on March 15, 2023, a complex of factories for producing nitrogen fertilizer at Ain Sokhna, in Suez, affiliated with the Nasr Intermediate Chemicals Company.

The complex consists of 6 factories, and aims to achieve Egypt's 2030 strategy aiming to support the implementation of national projects and expand the country's agricultural area.

The nitrogen fertilizer complex is part of the expansions of the second phase of the huge national project to increase the value of Egyptian phosphate in the fertilizer industry.

The first phase of the complex was opened in August 2019 to produce phosphate and compound fertilizers in Ain Sokhna. The total number of factories within the complex is nine, in addition to a seawater desalination plant.

The new factories are established in the Ain Sokhna complex. The fertilizer factories of the chemical production complex in Fayoum Governorate produce a huge amount of fertilizer estimating at one million and 720 thousand tons annually of phosphate, potash and nitrogen fertilizers. The production serves the agricultural sector in Egypt and the surplus will be exported to about 56 countries.

The project contains:

The complex is established on an area of 285 acres, and divided into two parts; the administrative and residential city and the factories complex.

The complex includes 6 factories; A factory is to produce liquid ammonia with a production capacity of 400 thousand tons annually, a factory is for produce liquid urea with a capacity of 300 thousand tons, a factory is to produce granulated urea with a capacity of 300 thousand tons annually, a factory is to produce nitric acid with a capacity of 165 thousand tons annually, and a factory to produce Liquid ammonium nitrate with a capacity of 200 thousand tons annually, and a factory to produce lime ammonium nitrate with a capacity of 300 thousand tons annually, in addition to industrial facilities.

- Liquid urea plant:

The factory operates with a production capacity of 900 tons per day. The production in the factory goes through the reaction and concentration stages and passes on evaporators and various heat exchangers to increase the urea concentration until it reaches a concentration of 97%, then it is sent to the granulated urea factory.

Urea granulator plant:

The factory's production capacity is 900 tons a day. The process of production consists of 4 basic stages: the granulation, sieving and crushing stage, then the cooling stage and finally the storage and packaging stage, in which the product is transported to the warehouse area with a capacity of 32 thousand tons.

Nitric acid production plant:

The plant operates with a production capacity of 500 tons per day, while the process of production goes through two stages of oxidation and absorption.

Ammonium nitrate factories:

The production capacity of the liquid ammonium nitrate plant is 650 tons/day, and the running ammonium nitrate plant is 900 tons/day.

Industrial facility units:

Industrial facility units consists of 7 units, including an operating water unit with a capacity of 23,000 cubic meters, a non-ionic water unit with a production capacity of 450 cubic meters, in addition to an industrial waste collection and treatment unit with a capacity of 2,500 cubic meters, a drinking water unit with a capacity of 25 cubic meters, an air unit for operating devices with a production capacity of 3,300 cubic meters, and finally a nitrogen production unit with a production capacity of 680 cubic meters/hour.