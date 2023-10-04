Ethiopia: Irreechaa Promoting Untapped Oromo Culture - Bureau

Irreechaa, Thanksgiving festival among Oromo people would further enhance activities to promote untapped Oromo culture in a better way, said Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Irreechaa 2023 Bazaar and Exhibition officially opened yesterday in Oromo Cultural Center.

Speaking at the occasion, Oromia Culture and Tourism Bureau Head Hussein Feyisso said that Irreechaa festival is celebrated under the values of Geda system without religion and other differences and limitations among the Oromo people. They celebrate it to ensure peace, unity, reconciliation and facilitate development.

The Irreechaa Bazaar and Exhibition have high share in promoting Oromo culture and costumes. So far, various preparations have been well underwaying to celebrate Irreechaa 2023 festival colorfully and peacefully this coming Saturday, he said.

Furthermore, a public forum and carnival would be held in Addis in the coming days engaging scholars, elites, and other segments of the people. He called on the public to play a crucial role in the peaceful celebration of the festival.

Hussein indicated that the Irreechaa festival is celebrated twice a year in autumn and spring.

For his part, Abdulhakim Mulu, Social Cluster Coordination Head with the rank of Deputy Chief Administrator of the state said that the festival has a special contribution to promote state tourism resources, strengthen unity, share culture and others. Specifically, the state has been performing various activities to promote tourism resources.

"Irreechaa celebration reflects peace, unity, reconciliation, brotherhood and thanksgiving. This and the next generation should play its role in magnifying its culture and strengthening as well as utilizing its culture for economic values."