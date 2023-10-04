Ethiopia, EU Launch 650 Mln Euro Multi-Annual Indicative Program

Ethiopia and European Union (EU) commenced 650 million Euro cooperation programs towards restructuring Ethiopia's peace building, accelerating reconstruction and green transition.

During the launching ceremony, Ethiopia's Finance Minister Ahmed Shide yesterday remarked that this partnership framework, the Multi Annual Indicative program (MIP) comes at the juncture as the country if facing multiple challenges and the government of Ethiopia stands committed to implementing the program jointly.

He further stated that this 650 million Euro envelop is a scaled up support which aligns with Ethiopia's development aspirations and a platform that spurs the two sides' strategic alliance.

He said: "Our partnership has benefitted from 40 years of cooperation in socio-economic development with the aim of improving Ethiopian livelihoods. Besides, it signifies the normalization of our development partnership."

"This partnership prioritizes green deal, human development and governance and peace building aligning with nation's development plans including the second home-grown agenda and our recovery and reconstruction framework as well," the minister noted.

Moreover, he emphasized that: "We are eyeing to enhanced resource mobilization commensurate with the nation's needs towards peace consolidation, macro-economic stability and other segments of the development."

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on her part said that the signing of PretoriaCession of Hostilities Agreement has put the country on the road to peace and reconstruction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commissioner indicated that the stabilization in Tigray is underway; however, the situation remains complex and fragile including in several other regions in the country.

She said: "We share the difficulties the Ethiopian government is facing and consolidating peace and civic cohesion in Ethiopia."

Amid a challenging economic situation and recurrent natural disasters and wide spread food insecurity and recurrent natural disasters, as partners of Ethiopia, we are committed to support this efforts.

Therefore, it is high time to normalize relations and rebuild a mutual reinforcing partnership with Ethiopia.

This launched partnership is a concert first step towards normalization and renews EU's commitment to work with its member states to contribute both post conflict reconstruction and macro-economic recovery.

Ethiopia is currently engaged in peace process, transitional justice and reform. And this multi annual indicative program for 2024- 2027 reaffirms the EU's readiness to mobilize resources for Ethiopia's stability, both post conflict reconstruction and macro-economic recovery.