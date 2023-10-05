South Africa: Nations Primed for Cricket World Cup

The 13th edition of the ICC men's ODI World Cup takes centre stage in India from 5 October to 19 November with 2019 finalists England and New Zealand kicking off proceedings.

The Proteas will look to lift their big tournament curse when Temba Bavuma leads them through a World Cup where expectations may be less shouldered than in years gone by.

South Africa have won just one of their last knockout games at the World Cup. They begin their campaign on Saturday against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

Whether or not England have what it takes to go back-to-back with titles remains to be seen. Regardless, their status as one of white ball cricket's best sides will not be altered following success four years ago.

For New Zealand, however, it may be now or never. Two runner-up medals on the bounce shouts that this is their year -- but even they are not quite the favourites in 2023.

Will it be Australia, then? Their poor one-day form could just be written off considering their history as the competition's most successful side. Their opener against the hosts on Sunday will probably give a better idea of what we can expect.

For India, the pressure is real. The men in blue hold the home advantage and the favourites tag as Rohit Sharma's men will hope to make the most of their bat and ball balance in conditions that suit them best.

What chance do their long-time rivals Pakistan have, you ask? Babar Azam's team will have the opportunity to prove themselves in a country where they have not really played. But as always they are unpredictable, and that may just be a good thing this time around.

Perhaps something different is on the cards, though -- a young Sri Lankan side, the ever busy Bangladesh, upset kings Afghanistan and the Dutch dreamers all in attendance to show they are not there to just make up the numbers.

The 10 sides will all face-off once in the league stage with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.