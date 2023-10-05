South Africa: Foster Hits Form Ahead of Afcon

column

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster has hit top form just in time for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The former Orlando Pirates forward marked his return from suspension, after being sent off against Nottingham Forest, with the opening goal in Burnley's 2-1 win at Luton Town on Tuesday.

It was the attacker's third league goal of the season in five league games.

"Glory to God, I'm happy we won the game," said Foster after the match.

"It was a very tough game. A good first half from us and obviously then Luton came out and put us under pressure. I think they got the goal that they wanted but I am just happy we got the win in the end.

"It's good to get our first win in the Premier League. We will kick on from here."

Foster's form comes as Bafana are still searching for a reliable goal-scorer.

His performances boosts hope ahead of crucial assignments when South Africa kicks off their World Cup qualification campaign against Rwanda and Benin in November.

The World Cup qualifiers will be followed by the Afcon finals in January and there are huge expectations for Bafana forwards.

Foster's Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has made the Bafana striker his main attacker this season.

"It was a shame for him to be ruled out the last three games after starting strong but it showed signs of being in a place where he belongs," said Kompany.

"As a manager, you give credit to the players when they do well and you take responsibility when they don't and that's the nature of the job."

Up next for Burnley is the hosting of Chelsea on Saturday, a stage Foster would love to shine on.