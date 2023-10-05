Africa: 2030 FIFA World Cup to Be Held in Six Countries

Fifa announced on Wednesday that Morocco, Spain and Portugal will host the bulk of tournament in 2030 along with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark its 100-year anniversary.

Montevideo in Uruguay, which hosted the 1930 event, will host the opener while Argentina and Paraguay will each stage one match.

The 48-team tournament will then move to Europe and North Africa with Fifa president Gianni Infantino calling the decision one of "unity".

"In a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting. In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint," he said on Wednesday.

"Three continents -- Africa, Europe and South America -- six countries -- Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay -- welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the Fifa World Cup."

The awarding of this tournament to the three continents and the 2026 edition to the USA, Canada and Mexico, means that only bids from Asian Football Confederation and the Oceania Football Confederation will be considered for the 2034 finals.

Multiple reports have stated that Saudi Arabia are now leading the charge to host the showpiece in 11 years time, with their bid for the event being confirmed on Wednesday, too.

"Hosting a Fifa World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country's transformation," Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said in a statement.