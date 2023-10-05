South Africa: Business, Labour Want Solutions to Unemployment Fund Crisis - South African News Briefs - October 5, 2023

Outrage as Business and Labour Demand a Resolution to the UIF Crisis

Business and organized labour in South Africa are demanding that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) be placed under administration and undergo an independent investigation due to increasing dysfunction and suspicions of corruption, reports News24. The UIF, which relies on contributions from employers and employees in the formal sector, has been plagued by problems, resulting in significant delays for workers seeking benefits. The UIF sits on investments of about R130 billion, managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which has slightly underperformed against benchmarks, and some have been tarnished by corruption allegations. The latest scheme under scrutiny is a R5 billion "job creation scheme" in which the fund provided a grant to Thuja Capital Fund to acquire stakes in companies, which would then be pressurised to take on more employees. Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, is considering suspending key UIF officials over this matter, while both business and labour are frustrated by the UIF's ongoing dysfunction and lack of corrective action, including delayed Covid-19 payments and issues with the UIF's IT system and operations.

Solar Theft on the Rise, But New Security Emerges

Solar energy is gaining global popularity, but South Africa faces a unique challenge with an increase in solar panel theft, reports News24. Energy analyst Matthew Cruise told News2 that solar security measures are becoming more crucial in the country due to a rise in theft. As most solar equipment is imported and lacks standard security features, theft has surged along with the use of solar technology. Eskom estimates a 350% increase in solar panel output not contracted to it between March 2022 and June 2023. To combat theft, South Africa is introducing security measures like clamps, epoxy for batteries, and microdot technology, which helps track stolen goods. Microdots, tiny disks with unique codes, are proving effective in deterring theft and aiding law enforcement in identifying stolen equipment, leading to increased demand for this technology.

Man Shot Dead in Apparent Hit in Cape Town

A man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Milnerton, Cape Town, at the intersection of Bosmansdam and Omuramba roads around 8am on Wednesday (October 5, 2023), reports IOL. The victim was shot by suspects on two motorcycles who opened fire on his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Western Cape police are investigating the killing, and the motive remains unknown. In a separate incident, a decapitated man was discovered in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, with his head placed in a gift bag. Authorities are investigating this incident which is believed to be related to ongoing rival gang conflicts in the area.

