Kenya: Nyanza Lawmakers Protest Over Sondu Clashes, Push for Urgent Action

Nairobi — Luo Nyanza lawmakers are up in arms over the clashes in Sondu area along the Kisumu Kericho border that have so far claimed four lives.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi pushed for speedy resolution to end the ongoing massacre insisting the skirmishes border ethnic fallout along the border region.

"We want the regime that is in power irrespective of how they got in power to move with speed and arrest the situation before it gets out of hand. We want the regime to suspend any activities in the region planned or ongoing and focus on stopping the killings," Wandayi said.

The Minority Leader warned that the spate of attacks in Sondu area has been persistent, especially during the electioneering period saying if action is not taken then locals might take uncouth measures to protect themselves.

"Any government has cardinal responsibility to protect the lives of its citizens regardless of whether those citizens support it or not.We are demanding as legitimate leaders that this Sondu killings must stop now," said Wandayi.

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, the area MP lamented that so far seven schools have been closed indefinitely due to the clashes stating that no prompt action has been taken by police officers to avert the ongoing crisis.

"Seven schools have been affected because no stern action has been taken by the police.Even after alerting the security forces that several houses have been burnt in broad daylight with police presence on the Nyakach side," said Awuor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu decried negligence by the Ministry of Interior in restoring peace in the border region questioning why the security concern has not been prioritized.

"It's a shame that the Principal Secretary for Interior is coming from the area yet we are witnessing this killing. I won't be surprised if he is in the area organizing political meetings," Buyu said.

Yesterday, police officers moved in to restore transport along Kisumu Kisii road at Sondu market after a night of attacks which has left three people dead.

Youths barricaded the road in protest of Wednesday night attack that left houses torched and several people injured. A resident Calvince Omondi said the attackers lured the locals deep in the night.

"It was a trap, the attackers wailed and locals rushed out to respond to cries only to be attacked," he said.

Omondi, whose uncle is one of the victims said the attack appeared as pre-planned.He said that a local teacher is among those seriously injured.

"He was rushed to Nyabondo mission hospital but later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital in Kisumu for specialized treatment," he said.

Most of the victims bore arrow wounds on their bodies.Kisumu County Commissioner Alasow Hassan is leading the county security personnel to the area.

"We are on the road to go to the ground and monitor the situation," said the commissioner.

This is almost the fourth border flare-up in the area this year.

The immediate attack has paralyzed operations at Sondu market, which is shared by the Kalenjins, Luo and Kisiis living along the border.