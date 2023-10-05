South Africa: Another Hit in Cape Town As Motorbike Assassin Slays Motorist With Possible Construction Industry Ties

A motorist has been murdered in Cape Town in what appears to be a hit. This comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele spoke out about crime and shootings in the Western Cape, saying 100 people had been killed in the province in a week.

Police in Cape Town are investigating a hit involving an assassin on a motorbike who targeted a man who was driving in his vehicle.

The incident happened around 8am on Wednesday 4 October, 2023 along a road in the suburb of Milnerton.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the murder.

He said the targeted man was a foreigner.

Murderer on a motorbike

Sources with ties to policing provided Daily Maverick with the apparent identity of the murdered man, but his name was not officially confirmed by the time of publication and therefore will not be included here.

It is understood while the man has a South African identity number, he may be of Israeli origin.

"Milnerton police attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body," Twigg said.

"According to a report, a motorcycle stopped next to the victim and fired several shots at him. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."

Twigg said the motive for the attack was not yet clear.

Smashed windscreen

Images apparently from the scene showed a black vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz G400, on its side with a smashed windscreen and blood spattered...