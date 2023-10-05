Kenya: Murkomen Defends Speed Bumps On Southern Bypass, Says Signage in Place

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the ongoing works on Southern Bypass amid concerns over "shoddy" speed bumps.

Murkomen who conducted a site visit on Wednesday following public outrage said appropriate signage had been put in place by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The Transport CS further said he was aware of recent accidents that had occurred on the busy road noting that investigations were ongoing to determine the causes.

"I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in these accidents," he said.

"To prevent accidents and protect lives, the contractor has placed road signage and installed temporary bumps made of quarry dust in the freshly repaired areas."

The Transport CS further said that the installation of the bumps and reduction of speed to 50KPH as indicated on signage, and as required in areas under construction, will help to preserve the quality of the road and ensure the safety of road users.

Routine maintenance

He added that police have also been stationed near the construction sites to prevent motorists from speeding beyond the stipulated 50KPH limit.

"It is worth noting that the ongoing repairs have been slowed down by the huge traffic volumes on the road, which the contractor has to contend with, against the strict timelines set for completion of the maintenance works," he said.

Murkomen said that his ministry had discussed with KeNHA and the contractor to continue implementing further measures to enhance safety and prevent road crashes as they expedite construction works.

The CS added that he had directed KeNHA to issue a public notice to all motorists clearly identifying the sections under maintenance and the stipulated speed limit applicable to these sections.

Murkomen's statement came hours after KeNHA urged motorists to exercise caution while using the Southern Bypass in Nairobi, following a series of accidents that have resulted in casualties.

Reports indicate that at least three accidents have taken place on the road since Tuesday afternoon, raising concern among the public and motorists alike.

'Shoddy' speed pumps

The accidents have been attributed to temporary speed bumps erected by the contractor on the busy road, but KeNHA states that the bumps are essential to safeguard completed road works

"The Authority cautions motorists to be careful on this road," KeNHA said in a statement circulated to newsrooms.

The road agency further explained that the ongoing maintenance works along the Southern Bypass include surface dressing of the road, which they say is critical in sealing cracks that emerge as bitumen ages

KeNHA clarified that the ongoing maintenance works on the Southern Bypass include surface dressing to address the natural wear and tear of the road.

Surface dressing helps seal cracks that appear as the bitumen ages.

The agency advised motorists to heed to the signage installed along the road warning of ongoing works and fresh, loose chippings pointing out that some motorists have been ignoring them.

"It is unfortunate that despite the signage, a number of motorists do not comply with the speed limits," the statement indicated.

The agency noted that high speeds, through fresh section of chippings, would lead to loss of chippings thereby compromising the quality of the finished section. Besides, any attempt to brake a vehicle at high speeds would lead to skidding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To monitor speeding along the Nairobi Southern Bypass, KeNHA announced the installation of a speed camera on the road to ensure traffic compliance with set speed limits.

"We encourage motorists to, at all times, adhere to set speed limits on this road."

The road agency expressed regret over the recent accidents and promised to address the situation promptly.

"The Authority wishes to convey sincere condolences to the bereaved families and promises to walk with them during this difficult period of mourning their beloved ones as we wish those injured quick recovery," KeNHA stated.