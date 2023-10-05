South Africa: SA Struggles to Consign Lady R to the Archives, Insists Won't Demand Brigety Recall or Apology

National security adviser Sydney Mufamadi says Pretoria won't demand US Ambassador Reuben Brigety's recall or an apology.

Pretoria is struggling to put the contentious "Lady R" episode behind it, shrugging off calls for US Ambassador Reuben Brigety to be recalled or otherwise censured for his accusations that the US-sanctioned Russian ship uploaded arms for Moscow in Simon's Town last December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi has made it clear that the government will not ask the US to remove Brigety from his post in Pretoria or even ask him to apologise for his controversial claims in May which rocked the rand and the SA economy overall.

"As far as we are concerned, the matter is behind us. Let's move on and do the work we have to do together," Mufamadi told Daily Maverick in an interview on Wednesday.

On Monday, 2 October, Mufamadi had discussed the Lady R row in a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

In a statement afterwards, Sullivan said he "appreciated the seriousness with which President Ramaphosa had addressed the concerns about the Lady R's activities last year". He was referring to the official inquiry by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, which reported last month that although the ship had delivered weapons from Russia...