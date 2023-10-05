South Africa: Two Nelson Mandela Bay Supply Dams Are Overflowing, More Rain Expected, but Crucial Reservoir Is Only 24 Percent Full

Two of the dams on which the Nelson Mandela Bay metro depends for its reticulated water were still overflowing on Wednesday as forecasters predicted more heavy rain for the area this weekend.

Garth Sampson from the South African Weather Service said they were expecting above-normal rainfall in the catchment area until November.

"However, moving into summer, totals will be below the norm. Considering this is our dry season and high usage season, it will put a strain on water resources. Going back to spring, models are expecting some follow-up rain this weekend and maybe even next week later.

"The amount of rain received in October will heavily influence the decision-makers at the Department of Water and Sanitation and ultimately the metro as regards water restrictions," Sampson said.

The region has been in the grip of a devastating drought for the past eight years.

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board said on Wednesday, 4 October, that the Kouga Dam was 101% full and 29,820 litres per second were spilling over the dam wall.

Water is still flowing fast into the dam at 17,430 litres per second at Stuurmanskraal and 3,800 litres per second at Groot River's weir.

The Churchill Dam is also full. The smaller Loerie and Groendal...