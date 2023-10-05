South Africa: Zuma's Bid to Set Aside Raymond Zondo's Appointment As Chief Justice Is a Legal Nonsense

opinion

Earlier this week Jacob Zuma and the JG Zuma Foundation announced that they are proceeding with their court challenge to review and set aside the appointment of Justice Raymond Zondo as the Chief Justice of South Africa.

The challenge is a legal nonsense and an abuse of the court process, and thus yet another attempt by Zuma to delegitimise the State Capture Report as well as the Constitutional Court to avoid accountability for his dubious actions.

Who on earth, I wonder, is funding this folly?

And what kind of lawyer would be brazen enough to advance such mendacious legal arguments on behalf of their equally mendacious client, knowing there is zero chance that the challenge will succeed?

In its media release, the JG Zuma Foundation suggests it will challenge the appointment on two distinct grounds.

It claims, first, that the appointment was irrational because President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) whose preferred candidate for appointment was now Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

It claims that Justice Zondo "scored the lowest number of votes from the JSC following the week-long interviews", and that the JSC "effectively declared [Justice Zondo] as unsuitable for the position"....