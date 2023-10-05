South Africa: Parliament's Sanctioning Over 'Shut Up' Outburst Laughable, Says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he will challenge a recommendation from Parliament that he apologise for telling anti-crime activist lobbyist Ian Cameron to 'shut up'.

On Monday, 2 October, Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests recommended that Police Minister Bheki Cele apologise to the House for his outburst at a July 2022 police imbizo aimed at anti-crime activist lobbyist Ian Cameron.

However, the committee's report has not yet been adopted by the House, and it still has to appear before the National Assembly, Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

At the imbizo, Cele yelled: "I'm not going to take any nonsense from someone who regards me as a garden boy today. Because you regard me as a garden boy. You come here; shut up, shut up, shut up."

Wagging a finger, Cele said, "Don't provoke me", and "Sit down and listen", before ordering Cameron out of the meeting.

On Tuesday, Cele, with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, addressed the media in Cape Town about crime in the Western Cape and provided an update on the police's Operation Shanela.

At that briefing, Cele with a smirk on his face, said: "Parliament ethics committee decided there must be an apology. Find me guilty. What is even more laughable is sanctioning what Cele must do. Simply,...