Kenya: Why Olympic Champ Jepchirchir Couldn't Turn Down Chance to Represent Kenya in Latvia

Nairobi — Three-time world half marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir says she could not resist the chance to compete at last weekend's World Road Running Championships in Riga due to her loyalty and love for the country.

Jepchirchir said she was chomping at the chance to don the national singlet despite being scheduled to compete at next month's New York Marathon.

"I am loyal to my country and when I was told that I was going to defend my title, I couldn't refuse. I was privileged to represent my country and win a medal," the Olympics marathon champion said.

The 2022 Boston Marathon champion clocked a course record of 1:07:25 to collect her third world half marathon title, following on from her triumph in Cardiff (2016) and Gdynia (2019).

She will be heading to the Big Apple in search of her second New York Marathon title since she last won in 2021.

The 30-year-old says she is going for nothing less than the top prize although she concedes the challenging New York course will make it hard for anyone to break the world record.

"New York City marathon is not the kind of race to break the world record. It is a difficult course so we are simply going there to win and not to break records. It is going to take some time to set a new world record because even the previous record (2:14) took some time before it was broken," she said.

Jepchirchir will be joined at the start line by other elite Kenyans, including former world record holder for the women's marathon, Brigid Kosgei, Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri as well as reigning champion Sharon Lokedi.

This is not lost on Jepchirchir who predicts that it will be a ferocious battle in New York among the crème-de-la-crème of women's road race.

"I know it is not easy...the field is quite strong but for me I am going to try my best. From here now I am going to prepare for New York and then what happens afterwards, only God knows. I know that next year is the Paris Olympics and my prayer and hope is to defend my title...I know it is not going to be easy," Jepchirchir, who finished third in this year's London Marathon, said.

A win or a podium finish will be the right momentum as she heads to defend her title in French capital in August next year.

Jepchirchir, who has had her fair share of injury woes in the past, hopes that her virtuoso performance in the Latvian capital marks the beginning of a new phase in her athletics career - devoid of setbacks.

"To struggle with an injury is not easy but I thank God. He has healed me and now I am back. Now, my aim is to come back stronger than before and to win more titles in addition to defending the ones I already hold," she said.

Jepchirchir dedicated her win to her husband Dennis Ng'eno who he said has been a rock to her.