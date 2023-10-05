Angola: Minister of Economy Highlights SDGs Role in Business Operationalization

Luanda — The Minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, said, on Wednesday in Luanda, that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) transform the operationalization of business, it provides market opportunities and improvement in competitiveness.

The 17 SDGs, established by the United Nations in 2015, include the eradication of poverty, zero hunger, decent work and economic growth, as well as climate action.

The Minister, who was speaking at closing ceremony of the III Conference on Environment and Development, pointed out as gains in the practice of the Sustainable Development Goals the promotion of operational efficiency, risk management and facilitation of financing.

For Mário Caetano João, the SDGs have a significant impact on business in several ways, highlighting the need for companies to innovate and create related products.

As an example, he said demand for renewable energy is on the rise due to the SDG (clean and affordable energy), which opens up new markets for solar and wind energy companies.

He considered that these measures not only reduce environmental negative impact, but can also result in cost savings.

The minister indicated that companies in Angola are now internalizing the principles related to sustainability and begin to bring these goals into their business objectives.

"The world is moving towards a sustainably accepted environment, an engine of all action, and companies must adjust themselves," he said.

He assured that the Government will raise awareness of the need to incorporate these sustainability issues in companies' modus operandi.

The III conference on Environment and Development, with the prominent theme "Impact of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Business", was promoted by the Economy and Market Magazine and brought together entrepreneurs from the oil, mining, technological and banking sectors.

The SDGs were established by the United Nations in 2015 as a global agenda to address social, economic and environmental challenges, among others. These goals have been ratified by 193 countries. ML/AC/DOJ