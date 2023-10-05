Kenya to Host India's Global Textile Machinery Exhibition

Nairobi — The India International Textile Machinery Exhibition Society (India ITME Society) is set to make its second appearance in Africa, as it hosts a three-day event in Kenya.

Scheduled from November 30, 2023, to December 2, 2023, the second edition of ITME Africa and Middle East 2023 will occur in Nairobi at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The exhibition aims to showcase the latest advancements in textile machinery and technology, promote business networking, and encourage industry collaborations.

The event will bring together participants from over 23 countries worldwide.

Organizers of the exhibition have disclosed that more than 125 companies will take part in the event, providing them with the opportunity to establish new business partnerships, explore emerging opportunities, and connect with the local textile industry to cultivate fresh custom leads.

The inaugural exhibition took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2019.

"Africa is the next frontier for manufacturing and this exhibition comes at an opportune time where more can be done. You are here at the right time," Juma Mukhwana, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Industry said.

While welcoming the exhibitors into the country, Mukhwana emphasized the significance of establishing stronger partnerships with the participating nations to enhance Kenya's manufacturing sector.

Furthermore, Mukhwana stressed that these partnerships should be in line with Kenya's vision of reducing and ultimately eliminating the importation of textile-related products.

"It is time that our Indian partners should now consider setting up factories and warehouses in Kenya as opposed to having more and more of these exhibitions," he said.

He revealed that the government had already established a favorable environment for foreign investors to establish factories and warehouses in the country through supportive policies.

"It is duty-free to set up these factories and warehouses, the government is open to investments," he said.

He encouraged potential investors to view "Africa's challenges and problems as opportunities for investment" that can yield substantial returns for all parties involved.

Ketan Sanghvi, the Chair of the India ITME Society, expressed that this once-every-four-year event will serve as a catalyst for the modernization of the African Textile Industry.

He added that it will also provide an opportunity to discover Kenya's potential as a new business destination, in addition to the other participating countries.

"The exhibition will initiate a conducive business environment, promote trade agreements, and provide necessary support to encourage Textile Industry growth," he said.

Sanghvi further explained that the exhibition will encompass various formats, including seminars, panel discussions, technology presentations, and investment seminars.

" This shall enable an inclusive and strong foundation for future prospects with Information, skill development, training, trade, and investment all in a conclusive and formal development path," he said.

Kenya aims to utilize the exhibition as a means to enhance and solidify its status as a trailblazer in the modernization of its textile industry.

The country's focus will be on various areas, including advancements in cotton seed and cotton farming technology, engineering machinery, home textile products, related goods and services for the textile industry, as well as technical information services and educational research institutes.

Kenyan participants in the exhibition comprise entities such as the Export Promoting Zones Authority (EPZA), Kenya Investment Authority (KENINVEST), and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), among others.

The India ITME Society, a non-profit organization, plays a pivotal role in the textile engineering industry.

Founded in 1980, it holds a prominent position as the apex industry body in India.