Kenya: KCB's Mutinda, Prisons' Makuto Named KVF Play-Offs MVPs

Nairobi — KCB setter Esther Mutinda and Kenya Prisons' Elphas Makuto were named the Most Valuable Players at the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs that concluded at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Mutinda walked home with two awards on the night, as she was also named the best setter, her brilliant performances helping KCB to their first league title since 2008.

"I am delighted to have been named MVP. It is a huge achievement in my career and of course massive joy. But, credit goes to my teammates and the coaches for the support and teamwork to help us achieve this title as a team," Mutinda said after the final.

The national team setter was particularly crucial for the bankers in the final game against Kenya Pipeline where she put up a stellar performance.

Makuto meanwhile was also delighted to have played a crucial role for Prisons, his strong hits from across the centre and his ability on blocks being crucial for the warders to clinch their first title in seven years.

In the women's league, Triza Atuka was named best server, Juliana Namutira best left attacker, Prisons' Lorine Kaei best middle blocker and Pipeline's Aggripina Kundu the best Libero.

In the men's league, General Service Unit's hard hitter Joshua Kimaru was named best server, his teammate Shadrack Misiko best left attacker, Prisons' Kelvin Maiyo best setter while the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) duo of Micah Lemoi and Sam Juma were named best middle blocker and libero respectively.