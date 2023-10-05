Uganda Braces for Afcon 2027 - Set to Pay Shs112 Billion,Fulfill Five Conditions

The Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, has disclosed that Uganda will need to fulfill six conditions before hosting AFCON 2027, which includes paying a hosting fee of US$30 million (Shs112 billion) to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by February 2025.

Ogwang emphasised that AFCON 2027 requires significant investments in infrastructure for the games, as well as accommodation, air, water, and road transport accessibility.

These investments are expected to yield substantial short, medium, and long-term benefits.

"In March 2017, Uganda successfully hosted the one-day World Athletics Cross Country championships in Kampala, and according to the report from the Sports Consultancy, the direct economic impact of the championships amounted to USD 2,622,000. Out of a total expenditure of USD 1.96 million, USD 1.31 million was spent on local suppliers and other related expenses," he stated.

He further explained that AFCON 2027 is not just about football; it is also an opportunity to showcase the beauty of East Africa to the rest of the world.

"Many tourists are expected to visit the region, known for its diversity, culture, landscapes, wildlife, and vibrant cities," he added.

The requirements that Uganda needs to fulfill include executing government guarantees submitted to CAF for hosting AFCON 2027, signing and submitting the hosting agreement after CAF bid declarations, and paying the hosting fees of USD 30 million to CAF by February 2025.

Each participating country is required to pay USD 30 million.

Other requirements include the construction of two additional stadiums for hosting AFCON, namely Akii Bua Stadium in Lira and Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal or Hoima City Stadium in Hoima.

Additionally, the renovation and upgrading of Mandela National Stadium must be completed, and all necessary funding for logistical operations and the smooth delivery of the games must be secured.

The Ministry of Education and Sports assures its commitment to realising and delivering AFCON 2027, aiming to showcase the potential of the country while simultaneously developing the required infrastructure to leave behind an exciting legacy.

In response to the preparations, Barnabas Tinkansimire, MP for Buyaga East, urged the government to follow in the footsteps of Qatar and ensure that individuals promoting homosexuality during the tournament are not allowed into Uganda.

"As we approach this tournament and make preparations, we must also be prepared for the negatives that may come with it. I recall an incident during the World Cup where a country flew in with a flag promoting homosexuality. As a country that has taken a stand against homosexuality, we must be prepared to warn participating countries and visitors that such activities will not be tolerated here," he expressed.

Kayemba Ssolo, MP for Bukomansimbi South, pleaded with those planning to embezzle funds through dubious deals to refrain from doing so, citing the case of the 2007 CHOGM where funds were misappropriated.

"When we hosted CHOGM, some individuals, driven by greed, saw it as an opportunity to steal money. I appeal to those who are corrupt and inclined to embezzlement to show mercy this time and not steal funds. Let us work together to achieve our historical dream," Kayemba urged.

Recently, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, announced that the joint bid between Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, known as East Africa Pamoja, had been awarded the hosting rights for the 2027 AFCON.

The Eastern African nations won the bid, beating out other contenders such as Botswana, Senegal, Nigeria, and Benin. Algeria, who also bid, later withdrew their bid.

While the heads of state and football federations of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda celebrated the victory with enthusiasm and promises of full commitment, there has been a mixed reaction among ordinary Ugandans.

On social media, there has been a wave of satire and negative comments, with critics expressing doubts about their countries' readiness to successfully host the football extravaganza.

Many have focused on the challenges that continue to plague their nations' facilities and infrastructure, with memes and satirical content circulating to highlight the sorry state of the city's roads, humorously depicting African players, coaches, and referees navigating flash floods that have become commonplace in the capital.

In the past few days, Nakivubo and Namboole stadiums have been trending on social media, with several critics raising concerns about the readiness of these venues for the tournament.