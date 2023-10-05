Uganda: Museveni Promotes 50 UPDF Officers

4 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces in Uganda has promoted 50 UPDF officers between the ranks of second lieutenant and Colonel.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said in the same message, the president has also confirmed acting ranks of senior and junior officers in the UPDF.

According to the statement, five colonels including Jimmy N. Musoke, John Patrick Otongo, James Muhwezi , Richard Rubongoya and Wycliff Ruterana Keita have been promoted to the rank of brigadier to ensure they are now one star generals.

The latest promotions have also seen 17 lieutenant colonels promoted to the rank of colonel whereas six acting lieutenant colonels have been confirmed as lieutenant colonels.

The promotions have also seen nine majors promoted to the next rank of lieutenant colonel, three acting majors confirmed as majors , two captains elevated to major, one acting captain confirmed as captain whereas seven second lieutenants are now lieutenants in the UPDF.

"The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the senior and junior officers upon their well deserved promotions and confirmed ranks," Brig Kulayigye said.

