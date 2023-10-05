Kenya: KeNHA Urges Caution on Nairobi's Southern Bypass Following Multiple Accidents

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists to exercise caution while using the Southern Bypass in Nairobi, following a series of accidents that have resulted in casualties.

Reports indicate that at least three accidents have taken place on the road since Tuesday afternoon, raising concern among the public and motorists alike.

The accidents have been attributed to temporary speed bumps erected by the contractor on the busy road, but KeNHA states that the bumps are essential to safeguard completed road works

"The Authority cautions motorists to be careful on this road," KeNHA said in a statement circulated to newsrooms.

The road agency further explained that the ongoing maintenance works along the Southern Bypass include surface dressing of the road, which they say is critical in sealing cracks that emerge as bitumen ages.

KeNHA clarified that the ongoing maintenance works on the Southern Bypass include surface dressing to address the natural wear and tear of the road.

This surface dressing helps seal cracks that appear as the bitumen ages.

They advised motorists to heed to the signage installed along the road warning of ongoing works and fresh, loose chippings pointing out that some motorists have been ignoring them.

"It is unfortunate that despite the signage, a number of motorists do not comply with the speed limits," the statement indicated.

"High speeds, through fresh section of chippings, would lead to loss of chippings thereby compromising the quality of the finished section. Besides, any attempt to brake a vehicle at high speeds would lead to skidding."

To monitor speeding along the Nairobi Southern Bypass, KeNHA announced the installation of a speed camera on the road to ensure traffic compliance with set speed limits.

"We encourage motorists to, at all times, adhere to set speed limits on this road."

The road agency expressed regret over the recent accidents and promised to address the situation promptly.

"The Authority wishes to convey sincere condolences to the bereaved families and promises to walk with them during this difficult period of mourning their beloved ones as we wish those injured quick recovery," it stated.

The accidents on the Southern Bypass has forced Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to visit the site and promised to issue further statement later on the day.

"I am on site I will revert," Murkomen said in response to Kenyans who had pleaded for his intervention.