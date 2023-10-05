Kenya: 'Serial' Silver Medalist Chelimo Holds Out Hope for First-Ever Gold in Athletics Career

Nairobi — Chelimo said her major goal in upcoming competitions is not to make the podium place - as she has done countless times - but to clinch a title at the international level.

"When talking about medals, I think I have three silver that I have won in my career so far. However, I am holding out hope that I will be winning gold soon. It is something I am working towards," the 2022 world 10,000m bronze medalist said.

Chelimo has notched up some sort of reputation as a serial silver medalist, having finished second in the women's 5000m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The 30-year-old also claimed silver at the African Championships in 2016 in Durban, South Africa.

At the past weekend's World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia, Chelimo added another silver to her medal collection after clocking 1:07:26 to finish second in the women's half marathon.

She said she will treasure the silver medal considering it was her first time competing in the 21km race at that level of competition.

"The race was quite enjoyable...winning silver in the world half marathon means a lot to me. It is a medal that I treasure a lot. I was very elated when I crossed the finish line," Chelimo said.

She added: "The plan was for at least one of us to make the podium places because we knew that each one of us is able to do that. So we spoke before the race and decided to give it a go (attempt a podium sweep)."

Her focus now shifts to the National Cross Country series through which she aims to make the Kenyan team to next year's World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

"The World Cross Country Championships will be a perfect preparation for the Olympics as well. My season didn't start so well but going to Budapest gave me a new lease of life," Chelimo said.