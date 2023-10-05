Kenya: Amazon Opens New Development Center in Kenya

Nairobi — Amazon has opened a new development center in Nairobi, Kenya, to transform the country's information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem.

The center will also serve the East African region.

The American firm says that the facility will offer Kenyan youth highly skilled jobs in the telecommunications field, software development, and software engineering.

"This decision to open a new development center in Kenya is evidence of the trust that AWS has in our people and in our economy. I look forward to our continued partnership with AWS as they deepen their commitment to our country," President William Ruto said.

"The Kenyan technology sector continues to be a source of growth and job creation at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world," he added.

On his part, AWS vice president Uwem Ukpong said the center will spur technological advancements in the country through its skilled technical pool.

"Together with our AWS partners, we're thrilled to be creating new high-tech jobs in one of Africa's most prominent tech hubs.

"This center will enable the local market to tap into an incredible pool of technical talent. With a steady injection of home-grown talent on Kenya's side, we can continue to enhance our commitment to Kenya's economic development," he added.

The launch comes a few days after Ruto visited the United States, where he invited American technology firms to set up operations and regional offices in Kenya.

He said Kenya has a conducive environment for investments in technology and manufacturing.

The President noted that the government is pursuing ambitious reforms that will turn Kenya into a regional business hub.

"Kenya is economically stable, entrepreneurial, secure, innovative with a favorable tax environment," he said.