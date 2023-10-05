Ethiopia: Time to Beef Up Solidarity Against Terrorism

editorial

The long standing and sleepless enemy of human beings, terrorism is once again striking countries one at a time. Lurching somewhere and waiting for the right time and suitable situation for its evil deeds it is causing death, destruction, fear and obstruction of the day to day activities of people in the stricken areas.

But how much are countries teaming up and working together to fend of this dangerous act that has the possibility of causing unbearable destruction on human society tantamount to climate change, epidemic outbreak and other natural disasters?

The world has actually been fighting terrorist for long. Still it thrives as a problem. It is a problem for everyone everywhere. It is a matter of time until it knocks everyone's door. It doesn't choose between countries. All of us are on the same boat. When one is stricken everyone must shout. It needs collaboration efforts. It is important for the world to stop and think more about suppressing this ever spreading threat to human existence before it goes out of control.

Countries of the world must join hands more than ever to cut short the existence of terrorism which has become an everlasting headache to the world.

At least recently it has shown up itself in two brutal attacks. The first one was the terrorist attack by the long ingrained well versed terrorist group Al Shabaab against Ethiopia. The other attack was perpetrated in Turkiye.

Al shabaabs attack comes at a time when Ethiopia is struggling to ensure peace and stability after the sporadic conflict that occurred in some parts of it. Anyone can conclude that Al Shabaabs attack comes at this special moment to divert Ethiopian to divert Ethiopia from its burning domestic issues, hamper its role of keeping peace, security and economic development in the region.

It is known that Ethiopia has been working strenuously for decades to maintain peace and stability in the region which is admired by international community.

This was a big set back to the terrorist group. Now it has to do a life and death attempt to avenge Ethiopia for is anti-terrorist stance. But seen from a wider perspective Ethiopia is not the only target of the terrorists. Ethiopia not being attacked for any other reason but that it fought terrorism that is a problem for every one everywhere. Therefore all those peace loving people across the world should share the pain and react equally.

As a gesture of solidarity at time of adversity, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued statement condemning the terrorist attack in in Turkey. It also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Turkey. This is a good step in reinforcing solidarity against the evil that is disturbing our world.

Yet countries , whether those directly affected or others should give it due attention and take all the necessary actions in the same way as they take actions against global threats like climate change, HIV, Malaria, Covid and natural disasters.

Their actions should go further than condemnations, researches ... etc. Practical actions and coalitions must be encouraged to preempt the alarming steps of terrorists that we are witnessing.