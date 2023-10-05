Algeria: President of the Republic Receives Head of Tunisian Government

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on wednesday the head of government of the brotherly Republic of Tunisia, Ahmed Hachani, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The meeting took place in the presence of Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Ennadir Larbaoui, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, Minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Brahim Merad, and Algerian Ambassador to Tunisia, the source concluded.