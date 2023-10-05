Rwanda to Host Zone V Volleyball Clubs' Tournament

Rwanda will host the second edition of the African Volleyball Confederation, or Confédération Africaine de Volleyball, (CAVB) Zone V volleyball club championships from November 6-13.

A letter sent by CAVB Zone V to Volleyball Associations indicates that the games include men's and women's games. The tournament set to be staged at BK Arena in Kigali is expected to attract over 30 teams from around the region.

The CAVB Zone V Club Championship was last held in 2019.

Zone V comprises 12 countries - Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Rwanda is expected to be represented by Gisagara Volleyball Club, REG, Police VC, and APR in the men's category while APR, RRA, Police, and IPRC-Kigali will represent Rwanda in the women's category.

In the last tournament, Gisagara Volleyball Club emerged winner after beating REG VC 3-1 sets.