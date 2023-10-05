Rwanda Polytechnic Mulls Evening, Weekend B-Tech Programs

As the application process continues for students interested in enrolling in the Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) program offered by Rwanda Polytechnic (RP), concerns have arisen regarding the institution's exclusive offering of daytime programs.

The University introduced B-Tech programs in March 2023, starting with Automobile Technology and Construction Technology, currently hosted at two colleges, IPRC Kigali and Huye respectively.

Additionally, five new programs were recently added: B-Tech in Manufacturing Technology at IPRC Ngoma, B-Tech in Wood Technology at IPRC Kitabi, B-Tech in Electrical Technology at IPRC Musanze, B-Tech in Food Processing at IPRC Musanze, and B-Tech in Information Technology at IPRC Tumba.

These innovative programs aim to provide students with advanced hands-on experiences through laboratory and workshop activities, industry-based training, and a problem-based learning approach, reflecting the dynamic world of technology.

The introduction of these programs was met with great enthusiasm from students. However, some individuals with advanced diplomas have encountered challenges in pursuing further education in the B-Tech field due to certain obstacles.

Marie-Jeanne Uwimpaye, a former student at the institute, commends the program's quality but raises a concern. She highlights that the program's focus on daytime classes poses a challenge for employed students who wish to continue their studies.

"Previously, candidates were required to wait for two years after graduating before they could enroll in a B-Tech program. Now, the only obstacle is that the program is available only as a day program. Some of us have already secured jobs, and this new requirement might hinder us from enrolling in B-Tech," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Innocent Iraguha, another former student, shares a similar concern. While expressing his desire to enroll in the school, he faces an obstacle due to the current daytime program schedule. This presents a challenge for him as he works upcountry during the weekdays and is only available on weekends.

Iraguha suggests that the University re-evaluates its program offerings by considering the inclusion of weekend and evening programs to accommodate students with similar scheduling constraints.

Uwimpaye and Iraguha, along with other students, have collectively raised this concern and requested the school to consider offering evening and weekend programs.

Rwanda Polytechnic officials say the current full-day program requirement is only the beginning and assured stakeholders that they plan to address these challenges in the future by exploring the possibility of offering evening and weekend options.

Richard Musabe, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, Research, and Institutional Advancement at RP, emphasizes the need for sufficient resources in the technical faculties. "This includes qualified lecturers, materials, and more," he said.

He also mentioned that while they have just launched daytime programs, they are committed to expanding their capacity and responding to increasing demand by adding weekend and evening programs in the future.

The new program is scheduled to commence on October 25 for the 2023-2024 academic year.