Rwanda: RBA Gets Part of Rwanda Premier League Rights

Rwanda Broadcasting Agency was given a few rights to broadcast the 2023/24 Rwanda Premier League.

It has emerged that the league board asked for Rwf400 million but RBA's offer of 280 million fell short of the required amount.

The Rwanda Broadcasting Agency will show video coverage of the games but cannot show the games on social media or air them on the radio.

But other media outlets will have the right to broadcast the league in any form except video.

In November 2020, RBA came to a consensus with FERWAFA to broadcast live league matches of the Primus National League and other competitions organised by the federation for a period of three seasons.