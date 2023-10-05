Rwanda: Genocide Suspect Karangwa Re-Arrested in Netherlands - What Does It Mean?

analysis

The Dutch police in Ermelo, on October 3 re-arrested Major Pierre-Claver Karangwa, a former officer in the genocidal regime's military. He is alleged to be one of the key masterminds behind the massacre of thousands during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

In an interview with The New Times, Olivier Nduhungirehe, the Rwandan Envoy to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, expressed the significance of the re-arrest, stating, "It is indeed important as it confirms the commitment of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in holding the perpetrators of the genocide against the Tutsi to account."

Nduhungirehe further pointed out that it is also important for the victims and survivors of the genocide, especially those in the former commune of Mugina, who, finally, can anticipate the trial of the former senior officer of the gendarmerie.

Furthermore, he emphasized that with the Supreme Court of the Netherlands refusing the extradition of Karangwa in June this year, which led to his release, "we are now likely moving towards a trial of the suspected génocidaire in the Netherlands," he said.

The country has already tried and convicted two génocidaires, Yvonne Basebya and Joseph Mpambara, He added.

Nduhungirehe has also called on countries to bring genocide fugitives to book, emphasizing that nearly 30 years have passed since the Genocide occurred, and witnesses and suspects are aging.

"It's extremely important for the more than 30 countries to which we have sent more than 1,000 indictments to take our request seriously and ensure that Justice is delivered before it's too late," he added

According to the Dutch prosecution body, Karangwa is expected to appear before the examining magistrate on Friday, October 6.

Karangwa has been residing in the Netherlands since 1998. However, in 2012, Rwanda issued an extradition request against him, which had remained pending due to his acquisition of Dutch nationality.

Nonetheless, last year, following the permanent revocation of his Dutch citizenship by the Council of State, he was arrested in connection with the extradition case.

However, in June this year, the Supreme Court declared his extradition inadmissible because, according to the judge, "there is a risk that the suspect will not receive a fair trial in Rwanda".

Karangwa was then released but due to the severity of the accusations against him, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service started their own investigation, after the ruling of the Supreme Court in June 2023.

With the assistance of Rwandan authorities, they have been able to gather sufficient evidence that allowed his re-arrest.

Karangwa, a former chief of army intelligence, acquired Dutch citizenship in 2004. He worked at the school campus of Landstede Harderwijk as the facility officer. Harderwijk is located in the province of Gelderland.

Karangwa is accused of being responsible for the mass murder of more than 20,000 people in his birthplace Mugina, in the former Gitarama district.

Dozens of witnesses of the Mugina killings, including former Interahamwe militia who participated in the massacres and were sentenced for it, testified against the former army officer.

Apart from participating in the massacres, Karangwa is also accused of being responsible for the murder of the Mayor of Mugina who tried to prevent the Genocide. Gacaca courts in his home area sentenced him in absentia to life in prison.