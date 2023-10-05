Rwanda: Road Safety - Traffic Cameras to Track Other Traffic Offences

Traffic cameras, which currently regulate speed on Rwandan roads, will soon begin tracking a host of other offences, Inspector General of Police Felix Namuhoranye said on Wednesday, October 4, during a press conference.

The other offences include mobile phones while driving, unfastened seat belts, uninsured vehicles and drivers without automobile inspection certificates, among others. Using a mobile phone while driving is a violation of traffic rules and regulations, and one of the major causes of road accidents and loss of lives.

Namuhoranye said Rwanda National Police, insurance companies, the tax authority, the automobile inspection department and other institutions have already established an information system which will give all details about the vehicle.

The traffic cameras have the capacity to collect more information than just speed of vehicles, he said.

"It's only that we have not activated them. And the plan to activate them is complete," he said, adding that the rollout will be soon.

Over the years, Rwanda National Police (RNP) has conducted road safety awareness campaigns to influence behavioral change and ensure road security.