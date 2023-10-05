Zimbabwe: CCC 'Interim Secretary General' Recalls 15 MPs, 17 Councillors - Says They Are No Longer Party Members

4 October 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former MDC-T member Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and Local Government Minister Winston Chitando recalling 15 opposition legislators and 17 councillors.

In the letters dated October 3, Tshabangu said the legislators and councillors elected under the CCC had ceased to be members of the party.

The recalled MPs include Pashor Sibanda who won the Cowdray Park National Assembly seat in a tightly contested race against Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Ereck Gono (Lobengula Magwegwe), Nicola Watson(Bulawayo South), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma Mzilikazi) Obert Manduna (Nketa), Mlilo Sitabile (P.R), Jasmine Toffa (P.R), Janeth Dube (P.R), Evidence Zana (Youth Qouta), Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Nomathemba Sibanda (P.R), Velisiwe Nkomo (P.R), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North) and Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East).

Mabvuku Tafara MP Febion Kufahakutizwi has also been recalled.

Recalled councillors are Shepherd Sithole, Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu,Donaldson Mabutho, Takunda Madzana, Simbarashe Dube, Tinevimbo Maphosa, Thobeka Moyo, Arnold Batirai, Sarah Cronje, Mhizha Tabeth, Dorcas Sibanda, Zibusiso Tshongwe, Granger Nyoni, Gugu Ncube, Maundura Mbiri, Shantel Chiwara and Anna Sande.

