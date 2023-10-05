Mauritius: Salon Des PME Launched to Enhance Visibility of Small and Medium Enterprises

press release

The first Salon des PME for 2023, a three-day market fair aiming to enhance the visibility of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and increase sales of local products, was launched, this afternoon at Kendra Shopping Mall in St-Pierre, in the presence of the Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun.

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mr Prakash Ramchurrun; the Chief Executive Officer of SME Mauritius Ltd, Mr Rabin Rampersad; as well as other eminent personalities, were also present.

The Fair, an initiative of the SME Mauritius Ltd, is being held from 29 September to 01 October 2023 from 09 30 hrs to 20 00 hrs. Some 75 SMEs are displaying their products for sale. Among the items are handicrafts, jewelry, apparel, food items, and plants.

In her address, VPM Dookun-Luchoomun highlighted that the aim is to increase the visibility of local entrepreneurs and provide them with an opportunity to reach a wider and more diverse market. The Salon, she mentioned, offers the opportunity to the public to buy locally products at reasonable prices.

Government, stated the VPM, fully encourages more people, especially the youth and women, to become entrepreneurs as it opens up countless opportunities. A number of financial and training schemes by SME Mauritius Ltd have been put at the disposal of entrepreneurs, she remarked. In addition, entrepreneurs, she indicated, can benefit from the SME Graduate Scheme which aims at developing and at instilling entrepreneurial skills and aptitude among graduates as well as boost their employability.

She thus encouraged the population to visit the fair and apprise themselves of the interesting goods and services available.

As for Minister Bholah, he underscored that Government recognises the SME sector as a key pillar of the Mauritian economy and contributes to around 45% of total employment in the country. He spoke of all the measures that were taken to boost SMEs and help them recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Government, he stated, did not remain insensitive to the plight of entrepreneurs and came up with the Self Employed Assistance scheme to support them.

Reiterating Government's support to local entrepreneurs, Mr Bholah enumerated a series of schemes set up to assist SMEs. These include not only financial grants by the Development Bank of Mauritius Ltd but also training programmes by SME Mauritius Ltd to improve the knowledge, competencies, skills and managerial capabilities of entrepreneurs, together with mentoring. The Minister reassured that SME Mauritius Ltd will pursue its endeavour in favour of local entrepreneurs.

As regards boosting the activities of local entrepreneurs, he mentioned that the fair has become an important feature for them to display and sell their products, as well as an opportunity to increase their revenue. He informed that other market fairs will also be organised in Bambous and Souillac during the year, while adding that the next fair will be held at Flacq from 03 November to 05 November 2023.

On this occasion, certificates were also awarded to women entrepreneurs who successfully completed their training in Garment making.