Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Participates in World Walking Day 2023

press release

The World Walking Day 2023 was commemorated, today, across the Republic of Mauritius, to promote a sense of togetherness while promoting healthy living through walking. The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation in collaboration with the Mauritius Sports Council, the National Youth Council and the Mauritius Recreation Council organised several activities throughout the island to mark the event.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, joined in the activities, this morning, and participated in a five-kilometres walk from L'Espérance Village Hall to Camp Thorel Primary School. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and other personalities were also present at the event.

The message of the Prime Minister to the population on this occasion was that everyone has to take part in regular physical activities, regardless of his/her age, with the recommendation of at least one-hour walking session three times a week as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation. PM Jugnauth underscored that the health-enhancing benefits of engaging in such an activity includes remaining fit, the prevention of diseases namely non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and increased energy, efficiency, and productivity.

The Head of Government stated that walking on World Walking Day, though symbolic, should not be a one-off occurrence. While saluting the high participation in World Walking Day activities in the 20 Constituencies of Mauritius, Mr Jugnauth urged the population to keep the momentum.

The Prime Minister stressed that there is no cost associated with walking which can be carried out safely in several spots in the country. This form of exercise only requires determination and efforts, and one should find time to develop a fitness habit, underlined Mr Jugnauth.

PM Jugnauth deplored that only 23% of Mauritians were regular sports or physical activity practitioners. He therefore called on the population to avail of the various sports infrastructure and recreational facilities set up to encourage a healthy lifestyle. He mentioned the renovation of youth centres where activities such as yoga and dancing are held.