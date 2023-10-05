Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival Meets Expectations

The 13th edition of Shoko Festival which ended this weekend was able to meet its "Take back" theme for the young artistes who never disappointed by exuding their immense talent using different mediums of art.

From The Hub Unconference which kick-started the festival on Thursday to Peace in the Hood which wrapped it up, it was a mixture of fun and informative package.

The Hub Unconference saw media personnel exploring Artificial Intelligence as a good in a time of disinformation and misinformation.

A ground breaking Augmented Reality (AR) Photography Exhibition was another major highlight of the day.

AR technology enables the photographers to superimpose computer-generated images onto the real-world environment, providing viewers with a unique composite view of the exhibition.

Afro Jazz sensation Godfrey "Mwendamberi" Chirau's splendid debut performance in the Mash Up segment on Thursday was sensational as he left the crowd smitten by his powerful vocals.

Along side songstress Feli Nandi, the rendition of the song, "Handini Newe" taken from Mwendamberi's latest album, "Gombo" they set the crowd into hysteria.

Another prominent feature was World Poetry Slam champion Xabiso Vili who wowed the crowd with an explosive set.

It was thrilling to see a host of new poets taking to stage at this edition of the poetry slam which gave it a fresh breath.

Kuda Rice, Link, and Tears in the Soil were sensational on stage.

It will be injustice not to mention the roast where Ricky Fire who dumped main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for ruling Zanu PF on the eve of the elections was taken to task.

Skhonjwa, an award-winning broadcaster and well-known Highlanders supporter left the crowd in stiches when he told the police officers backstage "Sizalitshaya," in reference to how Highlanders fans chased away police at Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo last month in a heated fixture against Dynamos.

As usual, Peace in Hood in Chitungwiza was amazing. Gemma Griffiths, Nutty O, Hwinza and Bling4 would mesmerize the crowd.