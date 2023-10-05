Uganda: NUP Leaders Condemn Kyagulanyi's Arrest, Police Say It Escorted Him Home

National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders have condemned of the arrest of their leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi was arrested immediately upon his arrival from South Africa and Canada at Entebbe International Airport.

Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the Opposition in Parliament, stated, "The cowardly regime has arrested our President upon arrival at Entebbe Airport."

He also mentioned that they had plans to receive Kyagulanyi today, but the "panicky" regime's security refused to allow him through immigration.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya stated, "Our President Bobi Wine was apprehended by regime operatives as soon as he landed at the airport.They fear the people because they know the people do not support them."

Joel Ssenyonyi, NUP spokesperson, emphasised, "They may not want to hear it, but they are such cowards."

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, expressed concern about Kyagulanyi's whereabouts, stating, "Shortly after landing at Entebbe International Airport, President Bobi Wine was arrested by Special Forces Command (SFC) security operatives and taken to an unknown location. We demand to know the location of our President."

Police set up roadblocks along Entebbe Road and arrested several Kyagulanyi supporters who were en route to the airport to welcome him.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango denied that Kyagulanyi had been arrested. He said that the NUP president had been received at the airport by security agencies and escorted to his home in Magere, Kasangati.

Onyango said, "Robert Kyagulanyi safely returned from his overseas trip. Security agencies accompanied him to his residence in Magere, Kasangati. We extend our appreciation to the security agencies for their efforts in maintaining the safety and security of our nation."