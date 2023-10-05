Uganda: Who Are the UPDF Officers Museveni Has Promoted ?

President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces in Uganda has promoted 50 UPDF officers between the ranks of second lieutenant and Colonel.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said in the same message, the president has also confirmed acting ranks of senior and junior officers in the UPDF.

The Nile Post looks at the biographies of some of the promoted officers.

Brig Jimmy Musoke

He is the current deputy commander of the UPDF 4th infantry division headquartered in Gulu.

He previously served in Somalia under the AMISOM where he commanded Uganda's Battle Group 30 but had also previously served as the UPDF 407 Brigade Commander overseeing Nakapiripirit and Amudat districts while still at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Brig John Patrick Otongo

He currently serves as the deputy commander of the UPDF first infantry division headquartered at Kakiri in Wakiso district.

Otongo has previously served as the Chief Operations Officer of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) until 2021 and was part of the pioneer class of the Uganda's National Defence College in Buikwe district that graduated in January this year.

He is also the father to former Uganda Medical Association president, Dr.Samuel Oledo.

Col Robert Koch

Promoted from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, Robert Mugabe Koch is currently serving as UPDF 503 brigade commander based in Moyo district.

Koch, a blue-eyed boy to President Museveni served as his aide-de-camp for many years until a few years ago.

Others are Brig James Muhwezi , the commandant of the UPDF Air Force College in Nakasongola,Brig Richard Rubongoya, the airbase commander for Gulu and Brig Wycliff Keita, the commandant of the Uganda Military Academy, Kabamba.

Also promoted is Lieutenant Colonel Saul Nabimanya who now a colonel and currently serving as the UPDF 222 Mountain brigade commander based in Kasese.

The commander in chief of the armed forces also promoted Lieutenant Colonel Jet Turyabe who is now a Colonel is the commander of the 301 brigade that has given sleepless nights to ADF rebels inside the thick DRC jungles.

Also promoted is Lieutenant Colonel Peter Musherure who is now Colonel and currently serving as the UPDF fifth division operations and training officer. He previously served in police during the reign of Gen Kale Kayihura.

The president also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Major Paul Ampe , the military assistant to the Vice President, Maj(Rtd)Jessica Alupo