Morocco: 2030 World Cup to 'Be a Success From Every Point of View' (Portuguese PM)

Lisbon — The 2030 World Cup in Portugal, Morocco and Spain "will be a success from every point of view", Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

The decision of the FIFA Council to unanimously select the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as the sole candidate to organize the 2030 World Cup "will be yet another demonstration of our capacity and proven track record in organizing major events", the Portuguese PM writes on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Expressing "his great joy" following this decision, Costa congratulated the national football federations of the three countries for their "commitment and hard work" and expressed his delight at this partnership with Spain and Morocco.

A statement from the Royal Cabinet had announced that "has the great pleasure of announcing to the Moroccan people that the FIFA Council has unanimously selected the Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid as the sole candidate to organize the 2030 Football World Cup."

This FIFA Council decision acknowledges and recognizes Morocco's prominent position among the great nations, the statement emphasized.

"His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to congratulate the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Portugal, while reiterating the Kingdom of Morocco's commitment to working in perfect synergy with the authorities in charge of the bid in each of the host countries," the Royal Cabinet's statement added.