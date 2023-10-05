Africa: CAF Congratulates Morocco and Its Partners, Portugal and Spain On the Decision By the FIFA Council to Endorse Morocco, Portugal and Spain to Host the FIFA World Cup 2030

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") congratulates Morocco and its partners, Portugal and Spain on the decision by the FIFA Council to endorse Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the FIFA World Cup 2030.

The FIFA World Cup will be coming in 2030 to Africa for the second time in the 100-year history of the World Cup, when Morocco in partnership with Portugal and Spain, hosts the FIFA World Cup 2030.

The award of the FIFA World Cup 2030 is subject to a successful bidding process which will be conducted by the FIFA Administration and the decision of the FIFA Congress.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "CAF is excited to congratulate Morocco and its partners Portugal and Spain for the decision by the FIFA Council, endorsing Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the FIFA World Cup 2030. We are confident that the Morocco, Portugal and Spain FIFA World Cup 2030 partnership will be successful in the FIFA bidding process and will also obtain the FIFA Congress approval. This partnership brings together and unites Africa and Europe in football and inspires all of us to work together and make the World a better place. We thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Government and the people of Morocco for supporting Morocco's FIFA World Cup 2030 bid. We also thank the CAF Executive Committee and the Member Associations representing the 54 African Countries that are Members of CAF for supporting the Morocco FIFA World Cup 2030 bid. We are proud of the outstanding leadership provided by Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football."

CAF believes that Morocco's hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2030 will contribute significantly to the development and growth of football in Africa, particularly amongst the African youth whose population is the fastest growing youth population in the World.

For further inquiries, please contact: communications@cafonline.com

CAF Communications