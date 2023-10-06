Uganda Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Seized At Airport

The former presidential candidate had been returning from South Africa to promote a documentary about himself. The government had banned his supporters from greeting him en masse.

The most prominent opposition figure in Ugandan politics, former popstar Bobi Wine, was grabbed by security agents after he landed at the country's main airport.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was rushed into a car outside the Entebbe International Airport, close to the capital of Kampala, and taken to his home in the town of Kasangati, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

While security officials denied that the opposition leader had been detained, Wine himself said that he had been placed under de facto house arrest, with armed personnel stationed outside his home.

What did Bobi Wine say about being taken away at the airport?

"They picked me illegally like you saw and as we speak right now I'm under house arrest. Soldiers and police are all over," Wine told journalists at his home, referring to videos of the incident that were shared online.

"As soon as I landed goons grabbed me, dragged me, twisted my hands and bundled me into a waiting private car. They drove me to the old airport where they pulled me out and put me in a military car with many soldiers and police officers," he added.

However, Ugandan police rejected that description of the events, saying that they had simply "escorted" the 41-year-old.

"We wish to inform the public that the NUP president, Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert was successfully escorted by our security team from Entebbe to his home in Magere," the Uganda Police Force said on social media.

"He reached his home around 11:20 a.m. [0820 GMT], and is with his family and friends," officials said. "Disregard rumors of his arrest by propagandists."

Government bans 'million-man march'

Wine was returning from a trip to South Africa where he had been promoting a documentary made about him for National Geographic TV, called "Bobi Wine: The People's President."

Hundreds of his fans had been planning to greet him at the airport and accompany him home, but police had said on Wednesday that anyone who followed calls by his party for a million-man march, would be arrested.

The opposition leader has been arrested numerous times, usually in connection with protests against President Yoweri Museveni who has ruled the country since 1986.

Wine stood against Museveni in the 2021 presidential election, ultimately failing to win the contest, but claiming the vote had been subject to fraud.

The campaign ahead of the election was also marred by violence at least 54 people being killed in anti-government protests.

ab/sms (AFP, Reuters)