Zimbabwe: ZACC Boss Loice Matanda-Moyo Appointed Prosecutor-General

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo has been appointed Prosecutor General with immediate effect.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya announced Thursday.

"His Excellency the President, has in terms of Section 259(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the Prosecutor-General with immediate effect," Rushwaya said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo was appointed ZACC chairperson in May 2021.

The former High Court Judge has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a Magistrate, State Advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State Counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme Courts.

She rose through the ranks to the post of Director of Civil Division and Director of Public Prosecution before being appointed Judge of the Labour Court (2009) and Judge of the High Court (2013).

Matanda Moyo has also served as chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international cases on human rights.