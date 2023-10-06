South Africa: Chiefs Players Dropped From Bafana Squad Again

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Sibongiseni Mthethwa as the only Kaizer Chiefs player in his 23-man squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

South Africa is set to host Eswatini on 13 October before travelling to West Africa to face the Elephants four days later.

In his 36-member preliminary squad, Broos had selected Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi, Mthethwa and Given Msimango but only the newly-signed Chiefs central midfielder made the final cut.

While Amakhosi players continue to find it difficult to cement players in the national team, Mamelodi Sundowns keep on dominating Broos' selection with seven players called up.

Orlando Pirates contributed four players including defender Paseka Mako who received his debut call-up.

"Mako is a very offensive player, very aggressive in duels. He is very important. With the injury of Innocent Maela, we have to give him a chance," Broos justified picking Mako.

The Belgian also defended selecting Zakhele Lepasa who seems to have hit a bad patch after starting the season in terrific goal-scoring form.

"No, I'm not worried, I think every striker has a period of not scoring," said Broos.

"It can happen. Lepasa showed that he is a player who can score easily. Now that he has not scored in a few games it doesn't mean I have to take another one. It is the confidence I give him."

The Bafana coach feels it is now coming together for him after embarking on a national team rebuilding project in 2021.

"I was blamed a year ago when I said we don't have quality players," he said.

"Our best players were not playing. Not even Percy Tau. Maybe they misunderstood me. But now those players are playing. That certainly boosts our quality. We are better now than two years ago."

After the October friendlies, Bafana will kick off the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in November.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Paseka Mako, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Khuliso Mudau

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Siphephelo Sithole, Sibongiseni Mthethwa,

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba, Monnapule Saleng