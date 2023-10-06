South Africa: Hawks Bust Secunda Drug Lab

The Hawks Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation with the help of Pretoria Forensic Laboratory shut down a secret drug laboratory at a house in Secunda.

Spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the team confirmed the information received regarding the lab before a search and seizure warrant was authorised and executed on Tuesday.

Sekgotodi said during the search and seizure operation, manufacturing equipment and chemicals were seized for further investigation.

One suspect was arrested during the operation.

She said the authorities seized four batteries (the size of car batteries), a 25 litre and a 50 litre cylinder, pipes, wire, two bags of dagga weighing over 100 kg, dry dagga, hydroponic dagga and 12 boxes of unused syringes.

"The authorities also seized 30 loose syringes with needles containing oily liquid substance, five 200g bottles containing a black substance and other equipment like cotton wool balls, a small weighing scale, grinders, unused viper cartridges, and chemicals," she said.

The value of the seized items will be determined once the investigation is complete.

The accused is due to appear before the Secunda District court today (5 October).