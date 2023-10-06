South Africa: Am's Welcome Return to the Springbok Squad

The mood of the entire team lifted when Lukhanyo Am ran onto the training field in Toulon on Wednesday.

While Springbok captain Siya Kolisi interrupted his training to welcome Am with a bearhug, the vibe around the training pitch seemed to lift naturally.

That is the effect that Lukhanyo Am has on his fellow players and -- more importantly -- his presence is always felt on the rugby field.

He has always been considered an excellent player. There are many instances where a pass has placed an outside centre or a wing into a scoring position, but his management of the backs close to the advantage line has always been instrumental in the Boks' ability to defend in the trenches.

It depends on his training during the next week whether he starts the Springboks quarter-final match or whether he is selected on the bench -- or whether he makes it into the team at all.

He was recalled to the squad after Makazole Mapimpi suffered a broken cheekbone and was ruled out of the World Cup.

Am has been declared match-fit but he has not had any game time since the Springboks played Los Pumas in August. Whether he plays or not, his presence will be felt in the squad -- both on and off the training field.