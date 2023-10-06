South Africa: Pirates Plot Redemption in MTN8 Final

Orlando Pirates are on a four-match losing streak and are eyeing the MTN8 final as an opportunity to pick themselves up.

The Soweto giants face Mamelodi Sundowns in their bid to defend the top-eight competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Having lost the last four games across all competitions, Pirates go into Saturday's match hoping the winless run will not sap their morale.

"I'm not sure about the past results; I'm fully focused on the final. I'm not a person who is used to drama," said Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro.

"We can only do our best this coming weekend. We have to execute a very good game to be the champions."

What could encourage the Pirates coach is the improvement of their injury situation with players like Kermit Erasmus, Evidence Makgopa, Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule back to full fitness.

Captain Innocent Maela is, however, yet to recover from injury.

Riveiro further tried to brush away the difficult past weeks by insisting they are in a good space to go into such an important match.

"It's a good week, we have plenty of time to prepare for the game," he said.

"From the coaching perspective, it's good. We have time to work on every single aspect of the game.

"In terms of motivation, it goes without saying we are going to play a final on Saturday. The players are really focused. We are just counting the days to find ourselves there on Saturday and fight for the title one more time."

Pirates are the second most successful team in the MTN8 with 11 titles, after Kaizer Chiefs, who have won it 15 times.

Masandawana has been crowned MTN8 champions on four occasions, with the last time being in 2021.