Kenya: Govt Deploys Specialized Units to Sondu to Quell Border Clashes

Nairobi — The government has deployed a contingent of specialized police units to contain the escalating violence in Sondu town along Kericho-Kisumu border that has led to loss of lives and destruction of property in recent weeks.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said on Thursday the security operation will be supervised jointly by the Rift Valley and Nyanza regional security teams who have been given firm instructions to ensure immediate resumption of normalcy in the area.

Kindiki warned that any individual connected with a spate of killings in the area will be held accountable.

The Interior CS also confirmed that the government had resolved to transfer all local security heads in the area for their failure to contain the situation.

"In the meantime, it has been decided to transfer all local security heads on both sides of the border and other security and public officers whose want of effectiveness, impartiality and/or competence is deemed to have resulted in the success of the criminals," he said.

Kindiki added that additional measures to address the situation may be announced on Friday after a need assessment and review of the efficacy of the current measures.

Joint appeal

The move came hours after four governors from the Luo Nyanza region issued a joint appeal petitioning Interior CS to intervene in Sondu amid reports of inter-ethnic clashes.

The four -- Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), James Orengo (Siaya), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) and Ochillo Ayako (Migori) -- urged Kindiki to authorize the deployment of GSU specialized formation to arrest the situation.

The Governors claimed warriors from neighbouring Kericho county, who are armed with bows, arrows and other crude weapons, had so far killed seven people, stolen several herds of cattle and wantonly burnt homes to the ground.

"Attempts by the police to re-establish security law and order have been futile, in fact the police from the Kericho side have either shown substantial support for the warriors or turned a blind eye to their attacks on our people," the county chiefs stated.

The Governors also called for urgent resolution of a border dispute between Kericho and Kisumu counties.