South Africa: The Whole of South Africa Is Behind the Irish

PICK OF THE SPORT: If you want to see the historic moment where the whole of South Africa supports Ireland, watch their game against Scotland, Dylan Bettencourt recommends.

➤ For once, and only this once, all of South Africa will be rooting for Ireland to beat Scotland this Saturday.

The match is the last pool match in Pool B that has been described, for good reason, as the Pool of Death.

The permutations, involving more "ifs-and-buts" than you can imagine, go on forever, but it all boils down to one crucial, but simple, question: Can Scotland beat Ireland? If Ireland wins, Scotland will be out of the tournament. South Africa and Ireland will go through to the quarter-finals.

And Scotland can't possibly beat Ireland. Well, they can't, can they? Watch all of Mzansi cry "Foul!" if Scotland wins. It's going to be a long wait between now and Saturday around midnight.

Go Ireland!

There are other matches worth watching (for less stressful reasons). Will France destroy Italy the way the All Blacks did? Both Wales versus Georgia and England versus Samoa can provide upsets, and Japan may just surprise Argentina.

All matches will be screened live on DStv.

France vs Italy on Friday at 9 pm.

Wales vs Georgia on Saturday at 3 pm.

England vs Samoa on Saturday at 5.45 pm.

Japan vs Argentina on Sunday at 1 pm.

Tonga vs Romania on Sunday at 5.45 pm.

Fiji vs Portugal on Sunday at 9 pm.

➤ There is again one standout fixture in the Premier League this weekend as Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday.

Despite the two finishing first and second last season, this fixture, this season, already has so much at stake.

Arsenal is one of two sides undefeated in the league while Manchester City lost their fixture last weekend against Newcastle.

Burnley hosts Chelsea on Saturday at 4 pm while Manchester United faces Brentford at the same time.

Brighton will host Liverpool on Sunday at 3.30 pm before the blockbuster showdown between City and Arsenal at 5.30 pm.

All the action will be live on DStv channel 203.

➤ The Proteas kick off their ODI World Cup in India on Saturday with a matchup against Sri Lanka, which starts at 10.30 am, live on DStv channel 201.

➤ The MTN8 final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates is set for Saturday at 6 pm where the first piece of silverware in South Africa will be won, live on DStv channel 202.

➤ Max Verstappen could win his third world championship in a row on Saturday as the Formula One circus heads to Qatar. The sprint race on Saturday at 7.30 pm could see the Dutch driver win the title once again. The main race is on Sunday at 8 pm. All the race action will be live on DStv channel 215.