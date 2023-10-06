South Africa: Work Underway to Recover Germiston to Joburg Rail Line

The Gauteng Infrastructure team is working on recovering the Germiston to Johannesburg rail line following the collapse of a footbridge, said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

Two pedestrians were reported to be injured when the steel footbridge collapsed on Wednesday. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

"This work follows the removal of parts of the bridge and debris from the perway/main tracks. The remaining parts of the bridge and debris will be removed today," the agency said on Thursday.

The team started the recovery work on Wednesday evening, working into the early hours of Thursday morning.

PRASA said it is pleased with the progress made in recovering the infrastructure so it can resume services, which is expected within the next 24-48 hours.

An investigation into what led to the collapse is underway.